Weigang Environmental Technology : INSIDE INFORMATION DISPOSAL OF SHARES BY SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER

09/27/2019 | 05:03am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Weigang Environmental Technology Holding Group Limited

維 港 環 保 科 技 控 股 集 團 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1845)

INSIDE INFORMATION

DISPOSAL OF SHARES BY SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER

This announcement is made by Weigang Environmental Technology Holding Group Limited維港 環保科技控股集團有限公司(the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO").

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company was informed that on 27 September 2019, Jade Fly Investment Limited（杰飛投資有限公司）("Jade Fly"), a substantial shareholder of the Company (as defined under the Listing Rules), transferred 191,671,000 shares of the Company (the "Shares") to DHW Holdings Limited（大 河 灣 控 股 有 限 公 司 ）("DHW"), representing approximately 14.38% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement (the "Transfer"). Jade Fly is an investment company wholly owned by Mr. Ren Yunan ("Mr. Ren").

To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors after having made all reasonable enquires, prior to the Transfer, DHW and Mr. Zhang Weiyang（張維仰）("Mr. Zhang"), the sole shareholder of DHW were independent third parties of the Company and its connected persons (as defined in the Listing Rules).

Immediately prior to the Transfer:

  1. Jade Fly held 299,900,000 Shares, representing approximately 22.49% of the total issued share capital of the Company; and
  2. Mr. Zhang, the sole shareholder of DHW, held 46,710,000 Shares in his own capacity, representing approximately 3.50% of the total issued share capital of the Company

Following the Transfer and as at the date of this announcement:

  1. Jade Fly held 108,229,000 Shares, representing approximately 8.12% of the total issued share capital of the Company. As a result, Jade Fly and Mr. Ren ceased to be substantial shareholders of the Company (as defined under the Listing Rules); and
  2. DHW held 191,671,000 Shares, representing approximately 14.38% of the total issued share capital of the Company. In aggregate, Mr. Zhang was interested in 238,381,000 Shares, representing approximately 17.88% of the total issued share capital of the Company. DHW and Mr. Zhang became substantial shareholders of the Company (as defined under the Listing Rules).

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Weigang Environmental Technology Holding Group Limited

Cai Zhuhua

Chairman of the Board

Hong Kong, 27 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Cai Zhuhua, Mr. Dong Honghui and Mr. Deng Zhaoshan as executive Directors; Mr. Ren Jingfeng and Mr. Yang Zhiqiang as nonexecutive Directors; Mr. Yang Zhifeng, Mr. Feng Tao and Mr. Jiang Guoliang as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Weigang Environmental Technology Holding Group Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 09:02:07 UTC
