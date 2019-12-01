Log in
Weighted Blanket Cyber Monday Deals (2019): The Best JCPenney, Kohl's, Walmart & Amazon Weighted Blanket Deals Compared by Retail Fuse

12/01/2019 | 06:31pm EST

We’re listing the top weighted blanket Cyber Monday deals for 2019, featuring savings on 25 lb, 20 lb, 15 lb, 12 lb and 10 lb weighted blankets

In search of the best Cyber Monday Weighted Blanket deals for 2019? Online sales specialists at Retail Fuse have reviewed the top Amazon, Kohl’s, Walmart and JCPenney Cyber Monday deals and are sharing their top picks below.

Best Weighted Blanket deals:

Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. We recommend checking Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page for their full range of live deals. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Weighted blankets help reduce stress and promote deeper sleep by applying gentle pressure on the body, providing an effect similar to a hug. The extra weight, which can come in 12 lb, 15 lb, 20 lb and 25 lb variants, can produce a soothing effect which is especially comforting to those who have trouble sleeping as it presses down to limit movement and relaxes the body. Major retailers such as Walmart, Amazon, JCPenney and Kohl’s all have special Cyber Monday deals on weighted blankets of all popular weight variants.

What does Cyber Monday bring to shoppers? Black Friday deals often extend the entirety of the weekend and overlap with new deals that start on Cyber Monday. On Cyber Monday, retailers offer deals through their websites with the largest price reductions usually available on tech and electronics items.

Amazon reported last year that Cyber Monday was its biggest sales day ever at the time.

About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
