Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP : Benton Lewis Featured in On the Rise Q&A with Texas Lawyer

Banking & Finance partner Benton Lewis was featured in an 'On the Rise' Q&A published by Texas Lawyer, as part of the publication's annual Professional Excellence Awards. He is among a select group of individuals selected for this honor, which recognizes those who have made an impact on the legal community in the Lone Star State.

Mr. Lewis described his mentor, Courtney Marcus, Co-Managing Parting of Weil's Dallas office and a partner in the Firm's Banking & Finance practice, as 'an exceptional lawyer with great instincts and commercial judgment' and a 'rare amazing legal practitioner who could also be CEO of a Fortune 500 Company.'

Additionally, Mr. Lewis discussed trends in the legal profession that he is excited about: 'It is great that law firms are embracing technology to facilitate a better work-life balance for their attorneys,' he said. 'Weil has been a leader on this front by instituting a 'work from home' policy that allows associates to work from home one day each week, which, to date, has been a tremendous success.'