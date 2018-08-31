Log in
Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP : Glenn West Featured in Lifetime Achievement Q&A with Texas Lawyer

08/31/2018 | 09:12pm CEST

Corporate partner Glenn West was featured in a 'Lifetime Achievement' Q&A published by Texas Lawyer, as part of the publication's annual Professional Excellence Awards. He is among a select group of individuals selected for this honor, which recognizes those who have made an impact on the legal community in the Lone Star State.

Mr. West discussed the high value that clients place on clear, definitive answers as an industry constant that has remain unchanged over the years. 'While the legal issues that inform a decision are not always black and white, when clients need to make a decision in light of those less than clear cut legal issues they want to know what to do, not a recitation of the potential risks associated with alternative paths. Lawyers have to use their training to give real advice on what the client should do, and that has and will never change…' he explained.

Additionally, Mr. West offered a piece of advice he would give someone entering into the profession: 'Don't underestimate yourself. Humility is good and arrogance is bad, but confidence in your training is absolutely required to engage in the practice of law,' he said.

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 19:11:01 UTC
