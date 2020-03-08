Weimob : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO A DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WEIMOB INC.

微盟集團 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2013)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO A DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

Reference was made to the Company's announcement (the "Announcement") dated 19 February 2020 in relation to the proposed acquisition and subscription of 63.83% equity interest in the Target Company which constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Company would like to provide supplemental information on the basis upon which the Consideration was determined. The Company adopted the price to revenue ratio (the "EV/Revenue Ratio") as the valuation metric to consider about the valuation of the Target Company, Wuxi Yashe and Wuxi Daoli, with reference to the EV/Revenue Ratio of comparable SaaS companies, which serves as part of the basis for the Consideration. EV/Revenue Ratio is commonly adopted by the market participants for the valuation of SaaS companies, especially for SaaS companies that are not profitable but growing rapidly. Based on the Company's analysis of market information of the listed SaaS companies both in China and globally, the average EV/Revenue ratio of listed SaaS companies in China and globally is around 11.6x1 and 12.3x1 respectively according to information published by Bloomberg. The Consideration payable for the Transaction was determined after arm's length negotiations between the parties to the Agreement after taking into consideration the parties' respective bargaining power, profitability and business prospect of the target company as well as the lack of marketability of the target company's equity interests.

In addition, the Company would like to provide supplemental information about the shareholding percentage of each shareholder in the shareholding structure of the Target Company immediately prior to and after the Completion of the Transaction.