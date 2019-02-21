Weinstein International Foundation Hosts Inaugural Dispute Resolution Conference in Peru

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Weinstein International Foundation , a non-profit organization dedicated to making mediation available and accessible worldwide, will gather in Lima, Peru for an inaugural, three-day conference February 22 - 25, 2019. The Foundation’s leadership and Senior Fellows from across the Latin American and Caribbean regions will share dispute resolution best practices and promote the application of mediation to conflicts in their communities.



The conference discussions will be led by Weinstein International Foundation Founder Hon. Daniel Weinstein (Ret.) of JAMS and members of the Foundation’s Board of Directors: David Carden, former U.S. Ambassador to the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN); Leonardo D’Urso, CEO and co-founder of ADR Center, Italy; Bruce A. Edwards, a professional international mediator and mediation educator; Sukhsimranjit Singh, Managing Director of the Straus Institute for Dispute Resolution, Pepperdine Law; Jay Welsh, former executive vice president and general counsel of JAMS; and Hon. Ann Claire Williams (Ret.), former Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit.

This is the fourth regional conference in a series of worldwide conferences, with prior conferences in Rome, Singapore and Tbilisi. The primary goals of the Lima conference are 1) to strengthen Fellows’ mediation practices in their own countries; 2) to enhance collaboration among the Fellows by providing training and opportunity for educational exchange; and 3) to explore how Fellows can help mediate public interest disputes in their communities, such as conflicts involving natural resources, migration, land use, environmental and gender issues.

“With four conferences in the past year, the Foundation has been able to share dispute resolution practices with a variety of ADR professionals from countless regions worldwide, and we anticipate that participants will take the knowledge presented at this conference and meet with their local officials to explore how to assist in managing disputes going forward,” said Weinstein.

The Lima conference opens with a public event on February 22 to promote the use of mediation to resolve complex disputes in the region. Speakers include Senior Fellows from Ecuador, Mexico and Peru, the Foundation’s Board of Directors, leading lawyers in the ADR field in Peru, and the Peruvian Vice Minister of Justice.

In a world of increasing international tensions and limited resources, there is an urgent imperative to manage the conflicts arising from these global challenges. The impetus for the regional conferences is to further enhance the Senior Fellows’ capacity to mediate these public interest disputes in their communities, both locally and across borders.

About Weinstein International Foundation

Headquartered in San Francisco, the Weinstein International Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to making mediation available and accessible worldwide. Through its global network of ADR-trained professionals, the group promotes mediation education and training while helping communities manage local, regional and cross-border disputes in the public interest.

Contact:

Traci Stuart / Michael Panelli

Blattel Communications

415.413.4522 / 415.413.4527

traci@blattel.com / mpanelli@blattel.com