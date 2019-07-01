Log in
Weir Flow Control Becomes Trillium Flow Technologies Following Sale Completion to First Reserve

07/01/2019 | 06:13am EDT

All product and services will remain unchanged following sale

Trillium Flow Technologies (“Trillium”), formerly Weir Flow Control (“WFC”), today announced the completion of its sale from The Weir Group PLC (“Weir”) to First Reserve, a leading global private equity investment firm exclusively focused on energy. The sale to First Reserve was announced in Feb. 2019.

Trillium Flow Technologies will consist of the same 15 established global pump and valve brands servicing the power generation, oil and gas, water and wastewater, mining, and industrial sectors. These include: Sarasin-RSBD™, Blakeborough®, Atwood & Morrill®, Hopkinsons®, SEBIM™, BDK™, Batley Valve®, AutoTork™, and Tricentric® for valves, and Gabbionetta™, WSP™, WEMCO®, Roto-Jet®, Floway®, and Begeman® for pumps. Trillium focuses on every stage of the process including design, installation, and operation utilizing its global footprint and supply chain, aftermarket parts and service, and seeks to provide unmatched responsiveness to demanding schedules.

Weir Flow Control’s prior acting president, David Paradis, will continue to lead Trillium and his prior management team in his new role as president and chief executive officer.

Final details of the sale were not made available.

About Trillium Flow Technologies

Trillium Flow Technologies, formerly Weir Flow Control, is a global designer, manufacturer and aftermarket services provider of engineered valves and pumps used in energy and broader industrial applications. Its portfolio of 15 established brands serves customers in the power generation, oil and gas, water and wastewater, mining, and industrial sectors. More information can be found at www.trilliumflow.com.

About First Reserve

First Reserve is a leading global private equity investment firm exclusively focused on energy. With over 35 years of industry insight, investment expertise and operational excellence, the Firm has cultivated an enduring network of global relationships and raised approximately USD $32 billion of aggregate capital since inception. First Reserve has completed over 650 transactions (including platform investments and add-on acquisitions), creating several notable energy companies throughout the Firm’s history. Its portfolio companies have operated on six continents, spanning the energy spectrum from upstream oil and gas to midstream and downstream, including resources, equipment and services, and associated infrastructure. Please visit www.firstreserve.com for further information.


© Business Wire 2019
