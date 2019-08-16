Log in
WeissLaw LLP Investigates ASV Holdings, Inc.

08/16/2019 | 05:42pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of ASV Holdings, Inc. ("ASV" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ASV) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Yanmar Holdings.  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, ASV Holdings shareholders will receive $7.05 for each share of ASV they own. 

If you own ASV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Visit our website
http://www.weisslawllp.com/asv-holdings-inc/

Or follow us on Twitter @MarketsAlert

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

WeissLaw is investigating whether ASV Holdings' Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the acquisition agreement.  Notably, the Company recently announced positive financial results.  It reported revenue of $36.02 million in the second quarter of 2019, beating estimates by nearly $2.00 million.  ASV also reported a 38% increase in machine sales in North America. 

WeissLaw is concentrating its investigation on whether the acquisition enhances shareholder value.  Specifically, according to the acquisition announcement, the combination will create "a comprehensive and global provider of compact equipment with virtually no overlap in distribution networks."

Given these facts, WeissLaw is also concerned whether the proposed merger undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed merger is fully and fairly disclosed. 

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-asv-holdings-inc-300903172.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
