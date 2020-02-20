Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WeissLaw LLP Investigates Adesto Technologies Corporation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 05:20pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Adesto Technologies Corporation ("IOTS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IOTS) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Dialog Semiconductor plc ("Dialog"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, shareholders will receive $12.55 for each IOTS share they own.

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own IOTS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

http://www.weisslawllp.com/adesto-technologies-corporation/

Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw is investigating whether IOTS's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the acquisition agreement. The per-share offer price represents only a small 9% premium over the Company's September 12 trading price of $11.45.

In addition, the transaction is anticipated to accretive to Dialog's earnings per share in the first full calendar year following the close of the transaction. Dialog also expects annual cost synergies of approximately $20 million, revenue synergies, and full year revenue of approximately $118 million after the close of the transaction.

Finally, the Company announced record financial results for the third quarter of 2019. It reported revenue of $32 million, representing a remarkable increase of 46.1% year-over-year when compared to the figures reported in the same period of the previous year.

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concerned whether the proposed acquisition undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-adesto-technologies-corporation-301008807.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:48pDUCOMMUN : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:48pFederal Court Upholds Constitutionality of Pensacola Cross
GL
05:47pUNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:47pHAMPTON FINANCIAL CORP : oration Announces AGM Results
AQ
05:47pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Geron Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - GERN
PR
05:47pRENASANT CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
05:46pVIDEO : Maryland Dairy Farmer Worries About Survival
PU
05:46pSENECA BIOPHARMA : SEC Filing - S-3
PU
05:46pCOMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO SABESP : Material Facts
PU
05:46pBUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group