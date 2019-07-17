Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WeissLaw LLP Investigates Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 05:47pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc. ("CART" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CART) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Carolina Financial Corporation ("CARO") (NASDAQ: CARO).  Under the terms of the agreement, CART shareholders will be entitled receive 0.30 shares of CARO, or $10.57 in cash, for each CART share they own. 

If you own CART shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Visit our website
http://www.weisslawllp.com/carolina-trust-bancshares-inc/

Or follow us on Twitter @MarketsAlert

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

WeissLaw is investigating whether CART's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the merger agreement.  Notably, the deal is a strategic transaction from which CARO hopes to leverage CART's strong presence in the Carolinas to expand its footprint in the region.  According to CARO's CEO, "[t]his transaction allows for [CARO] to deepen its market presence in North Carolina.  [CART] represents the best opportunity for [CARO] to expand our footprint in these markets and the merger will allow us to execute on many of our publicly stated goals."

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concentrating its investigation on whether the merger enhances CART shareholder value.  Specifically, WeissLaw is concerned whether CART's Board conducted a fair process in agreeing to the proposed merger, whether the proposed merger undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed merger is fully and fairly disclosed. 

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-carolina-trust-bancshares-inc-300887003.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:15pNETFLIX : Amended Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
06:13pCARDINAL ENERGY : cleaning up after 320,000 litres of oil and produced water spills
AQ
06:12pJapanese official says negotiating teams working hard on U.S.-Japan trade deal
RE
06:12pAssetMark Announces Pricing of Its Initial Public Offering
GL
06:11pBRIAN MOYNIHAN : Bank of America trims net interest income guidance
RE
06:11pOwl Rock Capital Corporation Prices Public Offering
BU
06:10pBOYD GAMING : Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall Guest Hits $110,000 Jackpot Playing Scientific Games' Face Up Pai Gow Poker™
PU
06:10pIMPERIAL OIL : to hold 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Call
PU
06:07pMETALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING : provides asset update on royalties and streams
AQ
06:05pNETFLIX : DAMSON IDRIS AND EMILY BEECHAM JOIN ANTHONY MACKIE IN “OUTSIDE THE WIRE”
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About