Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WeissLaw LLP Investigates DNB Financial Corp Acquisition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 05:41pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of DNB Financial Corp ("DNBF" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DNBF) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by S&T Bancorp, Inc. ("S&T"). Under the terms of the agreement, DNBF shareholders will receive 1.22 shares of S&T shares for each DNBF share they own. 

If you are a shareholder of DNBF who wishes to discuss the investigation or have any questions about this notice and your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888)593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Or visit our website
http://www.weisslawllp.com/dnb-financial-corp/

Or follow us on Twitter @MarketsAlert

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

WeissLaw is investigating whether DNBF's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the agreement.  Notably, the acquisition of DNBF will expand S&T's footprint in Pennsylvania by granting it access to the Company's 14 locations.

WeissLaw is also investigating whether DNBF's Board conducted a fair process in agreeing to the proposed merger, whether the proposed merger undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed merger is fully and fairly disclosed. 

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-dnb-financial-corp-acquisition-300864088.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:14pKETCHUM : and Michelin Win Best Public Relations Campaign of the Year
PR
06:11pKROGER : Recalls Select Frozen Private Selection Berries for Possible Health Risk
PR
06:11pDEADLINE MONDAY : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against The Boeing Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
06:08pGRUPO CCR : Material Fact – Fifth Amendment to the Shareholders' Agreement
PU
06:07pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Files Securities Class Action on Behalf of Pyxus International, Inc. Investors (PYX)
BU
06:06pHECLA MINING : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Hecla Mining Company
BU
06:04pRigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against Amber Road, Inc.
GL
06:03pJOURNEY ENERGY INC : . Announces Update to its Annual Credit Facility Review
AQ
06:03pSTRATICS NETWORKS : Announces Free Disaster Communication Program
BU
06:01pAnadarko pressed Occidental for cash, expecting investor opposition -filing
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About