Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WeissLaw LLP Investigates Net Element, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 10:10pm BST

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Net Element, Inc. ("NETE" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NETE) in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with privately-held electric vehicle company Mullen Technologies, Inc. ("Mullen").  Under the terms of the agreement, NETE's wholly owned subsidiary will merge with Mullen, with the shareholders of Mullen becoming owners of 85% of the outstanding common stock of NETE upon close of the merger.  The remaining 15% of the combined surviving company will be owned by former NETE shareholders.

If you own NETE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

http://www.weisslawllp.com/net-element-inc/

Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw is investigating whether NETE's board was fully informed as to the valuation of the proposed merger given Mullen's status as a privately-held company and prospective majority ownership of the combined company, whether the board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the merger agreement, and whether all information regarding the valuation of the deal will be available to NETE shareholders.

In light of the foregoing, WeissLaw is concerned whether the proposed acquisition undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed. 

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-net-element-inc-301107103.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:38pTORTOISE : Announces Distribution Amounts and Dates for TTP, TPZ and TEAF
BU
05:38pLEGEND BIOTECH : The China Center for Drug Evaluation, National Medical Products Administration Has Recommended Breakthrough Therapy Designation for ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel, LCAR-B38M CAR-T Cells), an Investigational BCMA CAR-T Cell Therapy
BU
05:38pWe Are California Calls on LA County to Address Health and Economic Inequality
GL
05:37pFRANCO NEVADA : Aug 5 Franco-Nevada Reports Q2 Results
PU
05:37pAQUA METALS : Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
PU
05:37pSTERLING CONSTRUCTION CO INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:35pSPIN MASTER : takes $14.5 million Q2 loss as Hatchimals, Paw Patrol sales slip
AQ
05:35pPAREX Q2 2020 RESULTS : Increased Working Capital to US$339 mm, Debt Free and Repurchased 1.1 mm Shares
AQ
05:35pNew Mountain Vantage Files Preliminary Proxy Statement for 2020 Annual Meeting of Virtusa Stockholders
PR
05:34pCitius Pharmaceuticals Announces $6.0 Million Bought Deal Offering
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group