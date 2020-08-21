Log in
WeissLaw LLP Investigates Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings

08/21/2020 | 09:17pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings ("SCBH" or the "Company") (OTCPK: SCBH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by  Enterprise Financial Services Corp ("Enterprise Financial").  Under the terms of the merger agreement, SCBH shareholders will receive 0.5061 shares of Enterprise Financial common stock for each SCBH share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $15.50 based upon Enterprise Financial's August 20, 2020 closing price of $30.63.

If you own SCBH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

http://www.weisslawllp.com/seacoast-commerce-banc-holdings/

Or please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw is investigating whether SCBH's board acted to maximize shareholder value in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of the proposed acquisition of the Company, and whether all information regarding the process leading up to the merger and the valuation of the deal will be fully and fairly disclosed to SCBH shareholders.  

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-seacoast-commerce-banc-holdings-301116580.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
