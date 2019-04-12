Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WeissLaw LLP Investigates Sierra Monitor Corporation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 05:21pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP  is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Sierra Monitor Corporation ("SRMC" or the "Company") (OTC: SRMC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by MSA Safety Inc.  Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of SRMC will receive $3.25 in cash for each share they own.

If you own SRMC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Visit our website
http://www.weisslawllp.com/sierra-monitor-corporation/

Or follow us on Twitter @MarketsAlert

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

WeissLaw is investigating whether SRMC's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the agreement.  Notably, in February the Company distributed quarterly cash dividends to shareholders of record, representing the twenty-sixth consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the Company.

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concentrating its investigation on whether SRMC's Board conducted a fair process in agreeing to the proposed acquisition, whether the proposed acquisition undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed.   

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-sierra-monitor-corporation-300831532.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:43pDELTA AIR LINES : Flight attendant's kind act goes viral, gains media attention (Article)
PU
05:42pDIRECTVIEW : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
05:41pItaú Corpbanca Schedules First Quarter 2019 Financial Results, Conference Call and Webcast
GL
05:40pMajesta Minerals Inc. Announces Board of Directors Update
NE
05:38pLOCKHEED MARTIN : A New Century Series? Will Roper Takes Air Force Back To The Future
AQ
05:38pUNIVAR : to Report 2019 First Quarter Financial Results on May 9
PU
05:37pThe First U.S. National Brand Awards Will Be Held in Los Angeles, Giving a Voice to the American Customers
BU
05:36pESOP Association Applauds Introduction of Pro ESOP Bill HR 2258
PR
05:35pINVESTOR ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Mobile TeleSystems PJSC and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
05:34pWALT DISNEY : At Disney, Bob Iger's Successor Will Inherit His Big Streaming Bet -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About