WeissLaw LLP Investigates TheStreet, Inc.

0
01/10/2019 | 08:07pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP  is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of TheStreet, Inc. ("TST" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TST) in connection with the proposed sale of the Company's institutional business units, The Deal and BoardEx, to Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC for $87.3 million.  

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

WeissLaw is investigating whether TST's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the agreement, whether TST's Board conducted a fair process in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the proposed transaction undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed transaction is fully and fairly disclosed.      

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-thestreet-inc-300776648.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
Latest news "Companies"
