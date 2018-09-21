Log in
WeissLaw LLP : Investigates the Acquisition of Nexeo Solutions Inc.

09/21/2018 | 09:34am EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Nexeo Solutions Inc. ("NXEO" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NXEO) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Univar Inc ("UNVR") (NASDAQ: UNVR).  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, NXEO shareholders will be entitled to receive $3.29 in cash and 0.305 of a UNVR share for each NXEO share they own.  This implies consideration of $11.64, based on UNVR's September 14 closing price. 

Owners of NXEO shares wishing to discuss this investigation or having
any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(888)593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Or visit our website
http://www.weisslawllp.com/nexeo-solutions-inc/

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

WeissLaw is investigating whether NXEO's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the agreement.  Notably, the per-share cash consideration only offers NXEO shareholders a 15% premium over the Company's September 14 closing price, and is approximately $2.50 less than the analyst target price of $14.00

Additionally, NXEO recently announced positive financial result for the third quarter of fiscal year 2018.  It reported annual growth of 11% in revenue, gross profit increase of 17%, and adjusted EBITDA increase of 10% year-over-year. 

Given these facts, WeissLaw is investigating whether NXEO's Board acted in the best interests of NXEO's public shareholders to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the agreement.  If you own NXEO shares and would like more information about your rights or our investigation, or if you have information to share with us, please contact Joshua Rubin by telephone at (888) 593-4771 or by email at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weisslaw-llp-investigates-the-acquisition-of-nexeo-solutions-inc-300716860.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2018
