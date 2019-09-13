Log in
WeissLaw LLP Reminds ABDC, VIA, EEI, and BKJ Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

09/13/2019 | 05:53pm EDT

﻿﻿NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ABDC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ABDC) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by Crescent Capital BDC (“Crescent BDC”).  Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, ABDC shareholders will be entitled to receive $3.1784 in cash and 0.4041 shares of Crescent BDC common stock for each ABDC share they own.  If you own ABDC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/alcentra-capital-corporation/

Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by CBS Corp. (“CBS”).  Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, VIA shareholders will be entitled to receive 0.59625 shares of CBS common stock for each VIA share they own.  If you own VIA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/viacom-inc/

Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by WSP Global Inc.  Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, EEI shareholders will receive $15.00 for each share they own.  If you own EEI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/ecology-environment-inc/

Bancorp of New Jersey, Inc. (NYSE: BKJ)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Bancorp of New Jersey, Inc. (NYSE: BKJ) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc.  Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, BKJ shareholders will receive $16.25 in cash and 0.78 of a ConnectOne common stock for each share they own.  If you own BKJ shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/bancorp-of-new-jersey/

