Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WeissLaw LLP Reminds CZR, PCMI, and NRCG Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 05:26pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Caesars Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ: CZR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Caesars Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ: CZR) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (“ERI”).  CZR shareholders will receive $8.40 in cash and 0.0899 shares of ERI stock (an equity value of $12.75) for each CZR share they own.  If you own CZR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/caesars-entertainment-corp/

PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCMI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCMI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Insight Enterprises.  PCMI shareholders will receive $35 for each PCMI share they own.  If you own PCMI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/pcm-inc/

NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: NRCG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: NRCG) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by US Ecology, Inc.  NRCG shareholders will receive 0.196 shares of the new holding company for each share they own.  If you own NRCG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/nrc-group-holdings-corp/ 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:36pGlobal X ETFs Announces the Addition of Three Funds to Schwab ETF OneSource™
PR
05:36pWeissLaw LLP Reminds DNBF, BKS, and EE Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
GL
05:35pTRIUMPH GROUP : to Webcast First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call
PR
05:35pBluMetric Signs Strategic Teaming Agreement With Brown and Caldwell
NE
05:35pGreenbriar Capital Corp Sells Its Blockchain Software Realblock
NE
05:35pGREENBRIAR CAPITAL : Sells Its Blockchain Software Realblock
EQ
05:34pENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
05:33pMEDTRONIC : Announces the Pricing Terms of its Cash Tender Offers for up to $5.525 billion of Certain Outstanding Debt Securities Issued by Medtronic, Inc., Medtronic Global Holdings S.C.A. and Covidien International Finance S.A.
AQ
05:33pAPTARGROUP : Aptar Launches Fan Spray Insert for Bag-On-Valve Cooking Sprays
PU
05:33pNew Board Members Elected for the International Photodynamic Association
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Partners With Yes Bank on Biometric Payment
3TOTAL : Total Sells U.K. Assets to Petrogas for $635 Million
4OUTOKUMPU : Outokumpu – Publishing of the second-quarter 2019 results
5MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC : MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : UPS PROFIT MARGIN IN FIRST HALF

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About