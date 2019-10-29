Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WeissLaw LLP Reminds DOVA, TRCB, EEI, and UCFC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 02:55pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOVA)

URGENT: TENDER OFFER EXPIRES NOVEMBER 08, 2019

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOVA) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company via tender offer by Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (“Sobi”) (OM: SOBI).  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, DOVA shareholders will receive $27.50 in cash for each DOVA share that they own, along with a contingent value right entitling each DOVA shareholder to an additional $1.50 per DOVA share owned to be paid upon regulatory approval of DOPTELET, the Company’s treatment for chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia.  If you own DOVA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://weisslawllp.com/dova-pharmaceuticals-inc/

Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ: TRCB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ: TRCB) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by private equity firm OceanFirst Financial Corp.  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, TRCB shareholders will receive $20.79 for each TRCB share that they own.  If you own TRCB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/two-river-bancorp/ 

Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by WSP Global Inc.  Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, EEI shareholders will receive $15.00 for each EEI share that they own.  If you own EEI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/ecology-environment-inc/

United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: UCFC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: UCFC) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by First Defiance Financial Corp.  Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, UCFC shareholders will receive 0.3715 shares of First Defiance common stock for each share of UCFC that they own.  If you own UCFC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/united-community-financial-corp/

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:22pPirelli cuts guidance, delays business plan in worsening scenario
RE
03:22pONE GAS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:20pAM BEST : Revises Outlooks to Negative for Grange Insurance Group Members
BU
03:19pBEYOND MEAT : butchered as stock sale ban lifted
RE
03:19pBAKER HUGHES : 3Q Earnings, Revenue Expected to Rise -- Earnings Preview
DJ
03:19pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of MINDBODY, Inc. - MB
GL
03:18pAmazon drops grocery delivery fee as competitors close in
RE
03:18pPOVERTY DIGNIFIED, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03:18pAethlon Medical To Release Second Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call on November 1, 2019
PR
03:16pPROJEKTENGAGEMANG SWEDEN PUBL : announces the Interim Report for the third quarter to be published earlier
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Google's search for sales in cloud, hardware clip Alphabet profit
2Amazon could challenge loss of $10 billion Pentagon cloud deal as early as next week
3ZTE CORPORATION : U.S. regulator to bar China's Huawei and ZTE from government subsidy programme
4Oil mixed on forecast of falling U.S. fuel stockpiles
5BP PLC : BP profits fall 40% as oil prices slide

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group