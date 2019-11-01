Log in
WeissLaw LLP Reminds EEI, TRCB, and UCFC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

11/01/2019 | 06:21pm EDT

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEI)

URGENT: SHAREHOLDER VOTE WILL TAKE PLACE ON NOVEMBER 20, 2019

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by WSP Global Inc.  Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, EEI shareholders will receive $15.00 for each EEI share that they own.  If you own EEI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/ecology-environment-inc/

Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ: TRCB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ: TRCB) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by private equity firm OceanFirst Financial Corp.  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, TRCB shareholders will receive $20.79 for each TRCB share that they own.  If you own TRCB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/two-river-bancorp/ 

United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: UCFC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: UCFC) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by First Defiance Financial Corp.  Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, UCFC shareholders will receive 0.3715 shares of First Defiance common stock for each share of UCFC that they own.  If you own UCFC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/united-community-financial-corp/

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
