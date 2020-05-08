Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WeissLaw LLP Reminds FG, MEET, and DLPH Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 12:38pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

FGL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of FGL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FG) in in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (“FNF”).  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, FG shareholders can elect to either $12.50 in cash or 0.2558 shares of FNF common stock for each FG share they own.  If you own FG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/fgl-holdings-inc/

The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by NuCom Group.  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, MEET shareholders will receive $6.30 in cash for each share of MEET common stock that they own.  If you own MEET shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:  https://weisslawllp.com/the-meet-group-inc/

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by BorgWarner Inc. (“BWA”).  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, DLPH shareholders will receive 0.4534 shares of BWA for each DLPH share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $12.62 based upon BWA’s May 7, 2020 closing price of $27.84.  If you own DLPH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/delphi-technologies-plc/

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:12pBANGI INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01:12pGLOBAL INDEMNITY LTD MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:12pAGRIBANK : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PR
01:12pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)
BU
01:11pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of SCWorx Corporation -WORX
GL
01:09pLEGGETT & PLATT : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:09pU.S. Global Investors Announces Quarterly Results Webcast
GL
01:08pInfiniti's Competitive Intelligence Solutions to Drive Positive Business Outcome for a Medical Devices Market Client | Read this Complete Success Story to Know How
BU
01:06pDELUXE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:05pPAYLOCITY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Germany's BaFin investigating Wirecard communication ahead of audit publication
2ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : first-quarter pretax profit slumps 36%, less than feared, on coronavirus
3ROKU, INC. : ROKU: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
4FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Peugeot Deal Math Draws Questions
5SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : Robust performance in complicated times

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group