WeissLaw LLP Reminds HLND, TNCB, ACHN, RARX Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

10/29/2019 | 03:03pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Highlands Bankshares, Inc. (OTC: HLND)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Highlands Bankshares, Inc. (OTC: HLND) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCBC).  Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, HLND shareholders will receive 0.273 shares of FCBC for each HLND share that they own.  If you own HLND shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/highlands-bankshares-inc/

Tennessee Community Bank Holdings, Inc. (OTC: TNCB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Tennessee Community Bank Holdings, Inc. (OTC: TNCB) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (“RBNC”) (NASDAQ: RBNC).  Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, TNCB shareholders will be entitled to receive $17.13 in cash and 0.769 shares of RBNC for each TNCB share that they hold.  If you own TNCB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://weisslawllp.com/tennessee-community-bank-holdings-inc/

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN).  Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, ACHN shareholders will receive $6.30 in cash for each ACHN share that they own.  If you own ACHN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/achillion-pharmaceuticals-inc/

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RARX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RARX) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by UCB S.A.  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, RARX shareholders will receive $48.00 in cash for each RARX share that they own.  If you own RARX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/ra-pharmaceuticals-inc/ 

© GlobeNewswire 2019
