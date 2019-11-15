Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WeissLaw LLP Reminds HLND, TNCB, RARX, and IPHS Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 05:06pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Highlands Bankshares, Inc. (OTC: HLND)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Highlands Bankshares, Inc. (OTC: HLND) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCBC).  Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, HLND shareholders will receive 0.273 shares of FCBC for each HLND share that they own.  If you own HLND shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/highlands-bankshares-inc/

Tennessee Community Bank Holdings, Inc. (OTC: TNCB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Tennessee Community Bank Holdings, Inc. (OTC: TNCB) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (“RBNC”) (NASDAQ: RBNC).  Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, TNCB shareholders will be entitled to receive $17.13 in cash and 0.769 shares of RBNC for each TNCB share that they own.  If you own TNCB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://weisslawllp.com/tennessee-community-bank-holdings-inc/

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RARX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RARX) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by UCB S.A.  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, RARX shareholders will receive $48.00 in cash for each RARX share that they own.  If you own RARX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/ra-pharmaceuticals-inc/

Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPHS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPHS) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by an affiliate of One Rock Capital Partners.  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, shareholders will receive $32.00 in cash for each IPHS share they own.  If you own IPHS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/innophos-holdings-inc/

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:36pLeMaitre Vascular to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
06:31pLIMINAL BIOSCIENCES : to Present at Stifel Healthcare Conference
AQ
06:16pDIVERSIFIED ROYALTY CORP. : Completes Acquisition of Nurse Next Door Trademarks and Confirms Increase in Annual Dividend Effective December 2019
AQ
06:11pBOEING : settles several more lawsuits over Max plane crashes
AQ
06:10pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : CFO to Participate in Fireside Chat at the RBC Capital Markets 2019 Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference
BU
06:08pCLEAR BLUE TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL : Announces Transition of Auditors
AQ
06:04pKRAFT HEINZ : Recalls 9,500 Cases of Breakstone's Cottage Cheese on Plastic or Metal Risk
DJ
06:03pHEXO : destroying cannabis grown in unlicensed area of Niagara facility
AQ
06:02pCELGENE : Bristol-Myers Squibb wins antitrust approval to buy Celgene, but must divest psoriasis drug
RE
06:01pGlobal Fish Processing Equipment Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Arenco AB & GEA Group AG | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CELGENE CORPORATION : CELGENE : Bristol-Myers Squibb wins antitrust approval to buy Celgene, but must divest p..
2NABIS HOLDINGS INC. : Nabis Holdings Announces Changes to the Board
3Mountain America Credit Union Opens First Branch in Springville, Utah
4Global Fish Processing Equipment Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Arenco AB & GEA Group AG | ..
5Marvin Kline to Retire From Logan Capital Management

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group