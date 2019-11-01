WeissLaw LLP Reminds IPHS, SBHO, FABK, and CISN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPHS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPHS) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by an affiliate of One Rock Capital Partners. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, shareholders will receive $32.00 in cash for each IPHS share they own. If you own IPHS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/innophos-holdings-inc/

Steuben Trust Corporation (OTC Pink: SBHO)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Steuben Trust Corporation (OTC Pink: SBHO) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Community Bank System, Inc. (“CBU”) (NYSE: CBU). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, shareholders will receive 0.8054 shares of CBU and $12.60 in cash for each SBHO share they own, representing consideration of $63.00 based on CBU’s volume weighted average price of $62.58. If you own SBHO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/steuben-trust-corporation/

First Advantage Bancorp (OTC: FABK)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of First Advantage Bancorp (OTC: FABK) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (“RBNC”). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, FABK shareholders will receive 1.17 shares of RBNC and $3.00 in cash for each FABK share they own, representing consideration of $29.45 based on RBNC’s October 23, 2019 closing price. If you own FABK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/first-advantage-bancorp/

