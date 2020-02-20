WeissLaw LLP Reminds LOGM and FHN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Francisco Partners and Elliot Management Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, LOGM stockholders will receive $86.05 in cash for each LOGM share that they own. If you own LOGM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/logmein-inc-investigation/

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE: FHN)