Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WeissLaw LLP Reminds MEET, CBB, DLPH, and FTSV Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 03:04pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by NuCom Group.  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, MEET shareholders will receive $6.30 in cash for each share of MEET common stock that they own.  If you own MEET shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:  https://weisslawllp.com/the-meet-group-inc/

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Macquarie Infrastructure Partners.  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, CBB shareholders will receive $15.50 in cash for each share of CBB common stock that they own.  If you own CBB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/cincinnati-bell-inc/

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by BorgWarner Inc. (“BWA”).  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, DLPH shareholders will receive 0.4534 shares of BWA for each DLPH share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $10.75 based upon BWA’s March 25, 2020 closing price of $23.72.  If you own DLPH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/delphi-technologies-plc/     

Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSV)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSV) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Gilead Sciences, Inc.  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, FTSV shareholders will receive $95.50 in cash for each share of FTSV common stock that they own.  The acquisition has been structured as a tender offer, which will expire at one minute after 11:59 pm Eastern on April 6, 2020.  If you own FTSV shares and wish to discuss this investigation, your rights, or the tender of your shares, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/forty-seven-inc/

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:32pAT&T : Paying 20% Bonus to Front-Line Employees
DJ
03:31pSALLIE MAE : Donates $200,000 to the Loudoun Hunger Relief to Support Those Affected by COVID-19
BU
03:31pQIAGEN N : ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against QIAGEN N.V.
BU
03:31pWOLTERS KLUWER : Provides Complimentary Online Webinars to Help Tax & Accounting Professionals Navigate Current Market Conditions
BU
03:31pSALLIE MAE : Donates $200,000 to Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana to Support Those Affected by COVID-19
BU
03:30pSALLIE MAE : Donates $200,000 to the Greater Boston Food Bank to Support Those Affected by COVID-19
BU
03:30pSALLIE MAE : Donates $200,000 to the Food Bank of Delaware to Support Those Affected by COVID-19
BU
03:30pSALLIE MAE : Donates $200,000 to the Utah Food Bank to Support Those Affected by COVID-19
BU
03:29pDEUTSCHE TELEKOM : and union reach wage agreement - union
RE
03:27pHow to successfully utilize patient-reported outcome data by marty rosenberg, ceo at methodist sports medicine
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Senate approves big rescue for struggling aviation sector
2ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO records incidental net loss of USD 200 million
3IPSEN : IPSEN : Provides Update on Palovarotene Clinical Programs
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Director/Pdmr Shareholding
5UMICORE : UMICORE :'s response to COVID-19

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group