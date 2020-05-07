Log in
WeissLaw LLP Reminds MINI, WLTW, GCAP and TIVO Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

05/07/2020 | 05:04pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by WillScot Corporation (“WSC”).  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, MINI shareholders will receive 2.4050 shares of WSC for each share of MINI they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $25.93 based on WSC’s May 6, 2020 closing price of $10.78.  If you own MINI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:  http://www.weisslawllp.com/mobile-mini-inc/

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WLTW)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WLTW) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Aon plc (“AON”).  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, WLTW shareholders will receive 1.08 shares of AON for each share of WLTW that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $191.42 based upon AON’s May 6, 2020 closing price of $177.24.  If you own WLTW shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:  https://weisslawllp.com/willis-towers-watson-plc/

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by INTL FCStone Inc. (“INTL”).  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, GCAP shareholders will receive a mere $6.00 per share in cash for each share of GCAP common stock that they own.  If you own GCAP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:  https://weisslawllp.com/gain-capital-holdings-inc/ 

TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO) in connection with the proposed merger of TIVO and Xperi Corporation (“XPER”).  Under the terms of the merger agreement, shares of each company will be converted into shares of a new parent company at a ratio of 0.455 share per existing TIVO share for TIVO shareholders, and 1 share per existing XPER share for XPER shareholders.  The fixed exchange ratio represents implied per-share merger consideration for TIVO shareholders of a mere $6.77 based upon XPER’s May 6, 2020 closing price of $14.88.  Moreover, upon completion of the proposed merger, XPER will retain four out of seven board seats, and XPER’s current CEO Jon Kirchner and CFO Robert Andersen will continue in those positions with the new combined company.  If you own TIVO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:  http://www.weisslawllp.com/xperi-and-tivo-corporations-investigation/

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
