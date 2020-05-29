Log in
WeissLaw LLP Reminds MINI, WMGI, QES, and QUMU Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

05/29/2020 | 05:54pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by WillScot Corporation (“WSC”).  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, MINI shareholders will receive 2.4050 shares of WSC for each share of MINI they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $32.42 based on WSC’s May 28, 2020 closing price of $13.48.  If you own MINI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/mobile-mini-inc/

Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ: WMGI)

URGENT: TENDER OFFER EXPIRES June 30, 2020

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ: WMGI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Stryker Corporation (“SYK”).  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, SYK has commenced a tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to acquire all outstanding WMGI shares for $30.75 in cash.  The Tender Offer, which was originally set to expire on February 27, 2020, has been extended to June 30, 2020.  If you own WMGI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, or you have questions about tendering your shares, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/wright-medical-group-nv/

Quintana Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: QES)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Quintana Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: QES) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (“KLXE”).  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, QES shareholders will receive 0.4844 shares of KLXE common stock for each QES share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of only $0.79 based upon KLXE’s May 28, 2020 closing price of $1.64.  If you own QES shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/quintana-energy-services-inc/

Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Synacor, Inc. (“SYNC”).  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, QUMU shareholders will receive 1.61 shares of SYNC common stock for each share of QUMU that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of a mere $1.75 based upon SYNC’s May 28, 2020 closing price of $1.09.  If you own QUMU shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/qumu-corporation/

 

© GlobeNewswire 2020
