WeissLaw LLP Reminds NRCG, NCI, CBM, and TRCB Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: NRCG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: NRCG) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by US Ecology, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, NRCG shareholders will receive 0.196 shares of the new holding company for each share they own. If you own NRCG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/nrc-group-holdings-corp/

Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: NCI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: NCI) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by an affiliate of Veritas Capital. Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, NCI shareholders will receive $28.00 in cash for each share they own. If you own NCI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/navigant-consulting-inc/

Cambrex Corp. (NYSE: CBM)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Cambrex Corp. (NYSE: CBM) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by private equity firm Permira Funds. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, CBM shareholders will receive $60.00 in cash for each CBM share they own. If you own CBM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/cambrex-corp/

