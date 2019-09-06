Log in
WeissLaw LLP Reminds NRCG, NCI, CBM, and TRCB Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

09/06/2019 | 05:51pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: NRCG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: NRCG) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by US Ecology, Inc.  Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, NRCG shareholders will receive 0.196 shares of the new holding company for each share they own.  If you own NRCG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/nrc-group-holdings-corp/

Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: NCI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: NCI) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by an affiliate of Veritas Capital.   Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, NCI shareholders will receive $28.00 in cash for each share they own.  If you own NCI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/navigant-consulting-inc/

Cambrex Corp. (NYSE: CBM)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Cambrex Corp. (NYSE: CBM) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by private equity firm Permira Funds.  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, CBM shareholders will receive $60.00 in cash for each CBM share they own.  If you own CBM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/cambrex-corp/

Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ: TRCB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ: TRCB) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by private equity firm OceanFirst Financial Corp.  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, TRCB shareholders will receive $20.79 for each TRCB share they own.  If you own TRCB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/two-river-bancorp/

© GlobeNewswire 2019
