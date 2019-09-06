Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WeissLaw LLP Reminds NRE, GWR, TOWR, and CDOR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 06:14pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Northstar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Northstar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by AXA Investment Managers – Real Assets.  Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, NRE shareholders will receive $17.03 for each NRE share they own.  If you own NRE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/northstar-realty-europe-corp/

Genesee & Wyoming, Inc. (NYSE: GWR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Genesee & Wyoming, Inc. (NYSE: GWR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by an affiliate Brookfield Asset Management Inc.  Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, GWR shareholders will receive $112.00 in cash for each share they own.  If you own GWR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/genesee-wyoming-inc/

Tower International, Inc. (NYSE: TOWR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Tower International, Inc. (NYSE: TOWR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Autokiniton Global Group.  Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, TOWR shareholders will receive $31 for each TOWR share they own.  If you own TOWR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/tower-international-inc/

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDOR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDOR) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by NextPoint Hospitality Trust.  Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, CDOR shareholders will receive $11.10 in cash for each share they own.  If you own CDOR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/condor-hospitality-trust-inc/

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:32pMICROSOFT : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
06:29pCOLORADO RESOURCES : Grants Incentive Stock Options
AQ
06:22pCISCO : How to Get Good at Pac Man – a Coding Journey
PU
06:17pU.S. launches antitrust probe into California automaker agreement
RE
06:17pHONDA MOTOR : Announces Changes in Automobile Production Operations in Mexico
PU
06:17pANTERO RESOURCES : Sc 13d/a
PU
06:17pSilver Law Group Investigates Maxar Technologies Ltd (MAXR)
GL
06:16pWeissLaw LLP Reminds OLBK, TYPE, RTEC, and CZR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
GL
06:14pWeissLaw LLP Reminds NRE, GWR, TOWR, and CDOR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
GL
06:12pSIMPSON MANUFACTURING : Issues Statement Regarding Stockton Facility Strike by Union Representing Hourly Plant Employees
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : U.S. states launch antitrust probes of tech companies, focus on Facebook, Google
2U.S. launches antitrust probe into California automaker agreement
3PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS : PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 4.12..
4WeissLaw LLP Reminds OLBK, TYPE, RTEC, and CZR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
5TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION : S&P DOW JONES INDICES : Announces Nine Companies Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; T..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group