WeissLaw LLP Reminds NTGN, SBBX, QUMU, and MSBF Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

05/01/2020 | 05:11pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by BioNTech SE (“BNTX”). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, NTGN shareholders will receive 0.063 American Depositary Shares issued by BNTX (“ADS”) (each ADS representing one ordinary share of BNTX) in exchange for each share of NTGN common stock that they own. At the consummation of the proposed acquisition, NTGN will merge with Endor Lights, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of BNTX, and itself become a wholly-owned subsidiary of BNTX. If you own NTGN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/neon-therapeutics-inc/

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ: SBBX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ: SBBX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Provident Financial Services, Inc. (“PFS”). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, SBBX shareholders will receive a fixed ratio of 1.357 PFS shares for each SBBX share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of only $19.47 based upon PFS’ April 30, 2020 closing price of $14.35. If you own SBBX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/sb-one-bancorp/

Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Synacor, Inc. (“SYNC”). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, QUMU shareholders will receive 1.61 shares of SYNC common stock for each share of QUMU that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of a mere $2.33 per share based upon SYNC’s April 30, 2020 closing price of $1.45. If you own QUMU shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/qumu-corporation/

MSB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: MSBF)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MSB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: MSBF) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Kearny Financial Corporation (“KRNY”). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, MSBF shareholders can elect to receive either $18.00 in cash or 1.3 KRNY shares for each MSBF share that they own. If you own MSBF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/msb-financial-corporation-investigation/ 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
