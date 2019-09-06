Log in
WeissLaw LLP Reminds OLBK, TYPE, RTEC, and CZR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

09/06/2019 | 06:16pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLBK)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLBK) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by WesBanco, Inc. (“WesBanco”).  Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, OLBK shareholders will receive 0.7844 shares of WesBanco for each OLBK share they own.  If you own OLBK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/old-line-bancshares-inc/

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TYPE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TYPE) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by private equity firm HGGC, LLC.  Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, TYPE shareholders will receive $19.85 in cash for each share they own.  If you own TYPE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/monotype-imaging-holdings-inc/

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RTEC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RTEC) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by Nanometrics Incorporated (“NANO”).  Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, RTEC shareholders will be entitled to receive 0.8042 NANO shares for each RTEC share they own.  If you own RTEC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/rudolph-technologies-inc/

Caesars Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ: CZR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Caesars Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ: CZR) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (“ERI”).  Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, CZR shareholders will receive $8.40 in cash and 0.0899 shares of ERI stock (an equity value of $12.75) for each CZR share they own.  If you own CZR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/caesars-entertainment-corp/

© GlobeNewswire 2019
