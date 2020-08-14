Log in
WeissLaw LLP : Reminds ONDK and FSCT Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

08/14/2020 | 08:46pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025 
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

On Deck Capital, Inc. 
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of On Deck Capital, Inc. in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Enova International, Inc. ("ENVA").  Under the terms of the merger agreement, ONDK shareholders will receive 0.092 ENVA shares and $0.12 in cash for each share of ONDK common stock that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $1.78 based upon ENVA's August 13, 2020 closing price of $18.03.  If you own ONDK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:  https://weisslawllp.com/on-deck-capital-inc/   

Forescout Technologies, Inc.
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Forescout Technologies, Inc. in connection with the acquisition of the company by Advent International ("Advent").  On July 15, 2020, FSCT and Advent announced that the terms of the original February 6, 2020 acquisition agreement had been amended.  Under the new agreement (which is structured as a tender offer), FSCT shareholders will receive $29.00 for each share of FSCT that they hold as opposed to $33.00 per share that shareholders were slated to receive under the original acquisition agreement. If you own FSCT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:  https://weisslawllp.com/forescout-technologies-inc/   

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weisslaw-llp-reminds-ondk-and-fsct-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301112780.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
