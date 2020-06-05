Log in
WeissLaw LLP Reminds QUMU, TCO, PTLA, and WLTW Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

06/05/2020 | 05:25pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Synacor, Inc. (“SYNC”).  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, QUMU shareholders will receive 1.61 shares of SYNC common stock for each share of QUMU that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of a mere $1.84 per share based upon SYNC’s June 4, 2020 closing price of $1.14.  If you own QUMU shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:  https://weisslawllp.com/qumu-corporation/

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE: TCO)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE: TCO) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by rival shopping mall firm, Simon Property Group.  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, TCO shareholders will receive $52.50 in cash for each share of TCO common stock that they own.  If you own TCO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:  https://weisslawllp.com/taubman-centers-inc/

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLA) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, PTLA shareholders will receive $18.00 in cash for each share of PTLA they own.  If you own PTLA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:  https://weisslawllp.com/portola-pharmaceuticals-inc/

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WLTW)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WLTW) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Aon plc (“AON”).  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, WLTW shareholders will receive 1.08 shares of AON for each share of WLTW that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $213.83 based upon AON’s June 4, 2020 closing price of $197.99.  If you own WLTW shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:  https://weisslawllp.com/willis-towers-watson-plc/   

© GlobeNewswire 2020
