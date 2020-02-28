Log in
WeissLaw LLP Reminds RESI, LM, IOTS, and ETFC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

02/28/2020 | 05:34pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE: RESI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE: RESI) in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with Amherst Residential, LLC, a subsidiary of Amherst Holdings, LLC.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, RESI shareholders will receive $12.50 per share in cash for each share of RESI common stock that they hold.  If you own RESI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/front-yard-residential-corp/

Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE: LM)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE: LM) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Franklin Resources, Inc.  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, LM shareholders will receive $50.00 per share in cash for each LM share that they own.  If you own LM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/legg-mason-inc/

Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: IOTS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: IOTS) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Dialog Semiconductor plc.  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, IOTS shareholders will receive $12.55 per share in cash for each IOTS share that they own.  If you own IOTS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/adesto-technologies-corporation/

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Morgan Stanley (“MS”).  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, ETFC shareholders will receive 1.0432 shares of MS for each ETFC share that they own.  This represents implied per-share consideration of $46.99 based on the closing price of MS on February 28, 2020.  If you own ETFC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/e-trade-financial-corporation/

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
