Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WeissLaw LLP Reminds REXN and GCAP Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 09:00pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in connection with the proposed stock-for-stock merger of the company with privately-held Ocuphire Pharma ("Ocuphire").  Upon consummation of the proposed merger, Ocuphire will own at least 85.7% of the newly-combined company, with REXN stockholders owning the remaining 14.3%.  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, REXN will also be issued contingent value rights ("CVR") representing the right to receive (i) 90% of payments received by the combined company pursuant to its licensing agreements with BioSense Global LLC and Zhejiang HaiChang Biotechnology Co., Ltd. during the 15-year period after the closing of the merger; and (ii) 75% of the proceeds received by the combined company from the monetization of REXN existing intellectual property during the 10-year period after the  merger's close.  If you own REXN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:  https://weisslawllp.com/rexahn-pharmaceuticals-inc/

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by INTL FCStone Inc. ("INTL").  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, GCAP shareholders will receive a mere $6.00 per share in cash for each share of GCAP common stock that they own.  The deal is expected to close during the 3rd quarter of 2020, and WeissLaw is concerned that the merger consideration does not fully value the company, and that stockholders did not have all information necessary to properly evaluate the deal.  If you own GCAP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:  https://weisslawllp.com/gain-capital-holdings-inc/ 

 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-rexn-and-gcap-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301095747.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:48aBlackRock's Profits Get Lift From Volatility -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aEXELON : Utility Will Pay $200 Million to Settle Bribe Case
DJ
02:48aPandemic Deflates Cathay Pacific's Earnings -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aFTC Considers Deposing Top Facebook Officials -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aDual CEOs Is a Challenging Bet for Netflix -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aThe Dimming of GE's Bold Digital Dreams -- WSJ -2-
DJ
02:48aThe Dimming of GE's Bold Digital Dreams -- WSJ
DJ
02:31aNOTE PUBL : Share sale NOTE
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group