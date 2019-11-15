Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WeissLaw LLP Reminds ROAN, TRCB, UCFC, and VSI Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 05:15pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Roan Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ROAN)

URGENT: SHAREHOLDER VOTE SCHEDULED FOR DECEMBER 4, 2019

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Roan Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ROAN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Citizen Energy, an affiliate of Warburg Puincus LLC.  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, ROAN shareholders will receive $1.52 in cash for each ROAN share that they own.  If you own ROAN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/roan-resources-inc/

Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ: TRCB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ: TRCB) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by private equity firm OceanFirst Financial Corp.  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, TRCB shareholders will receive $20.79 in cash for each TRCB share that they own.  If you own TRCB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/two-river-bancorp/ 

United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: UCFC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: UCFC) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by First Defiance Financial Corp.  Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, UCFC shareholders will receive 0.3715 shares of First Defiance common stock for each share of UCFC that they own.  If you own UCFC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/united-community-financial-corp/

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE: VSI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE: VSI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Liberty Tax, Inc.  Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, VSI shareholders will receive $6.50 in cash for each share of VSI that they own.  If you own VSI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/vitamin-shoppe-inc/

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:31pLIMINAL BIOSCIENCES : to Present at Stifel Healthcare Conference
AQ
06:16pDIVERSIFIED ROYALTY CORP. : Completes Acquisition of Nurse Next Door Trademarks and Confirms Increase in Annual Dividend Effective December 2019
AQ
06:11pBOEING : settles several more lawsuits over Max plane crashes
AQ
06:10pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : CFO to Participate in Fireside Chat at the RBC Capital Markets 2019 Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference
BU
06:08pCLEAR BLUE TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL : Announces Transition of Auditors
AQ
06:04pKRAFT HEINZ : Recalls 9,500 Cases of Breakstone's Cottage Cheese on Plastic or Metal Risk
DJ
06:03pHEXO : destroying cannabis grown in unlicensed area of Niagara facility
AQ
06:02pCELGENE : Bristol-Myers Squibb wins antitrust approval to buy Celgene, but must divest psoriasis drug
RE
06:01pGlobal Fish Processing Equipment Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Arenco AB & GEA Group AG | Technavio
BU
06:01pMarvin Kline to Retire From Logan Capital Management
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. FAA regulator head tells team to 'take whatever time needed' on 737 MAX
2CELGENE CORPORATION : CELGENE : Bristol-Myers Squibb wins antitrust approval to buy Celgene, but must divest p..
3NABIS HOLDINGS INC. : Nabis Holdings Announces Changes to the Board
4Mountain America Credit Union Opens First Branch in Springville, Utah
5Global Fish Processing Equipment Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Arenco AB & GEA Group AG | ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group