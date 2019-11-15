WeissLaw LLP Reminds ROAN, TRCB, UCFC, and VSI Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Roan Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ROAN)

URGENT: SHAREHOLDER VOTE SCHEDULED FOR DECEMBER 4, 2019

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Roan Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ROAN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Citizen Energy, an affiliate of Warburg Puincus LLC. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, ROAN shareholders will receive $1.52 in cash for each ROAN share that they own. If you own ROAN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/roan-resources-inc/

Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ: TRCB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ: TRCB) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by private equity firm OceanFirst Financial Corp. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, TRCB shareholders will receive $20.79 in cash for each TRCB share that they own. If you own TRCB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/two-river-bancorp/

United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: UCFC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: UCFC) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by First Defiance Financial Corp. Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, UCFC shareholders will receive 0.3715 shares of First Defiance common stock for each share of UCFC that they own. If you own UCFC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/united-community-financial-corp/

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE: VSI)