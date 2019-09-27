Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WeissLaw LLP Reminds RTEC, CZR, UBNK, and OLBK Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 05:49pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com


Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RTEC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RTEC) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by Nanometrics Incorporated (“NANO”).  Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, RTEC shareholders will be entitled to receive 0.8042 NANO shares for each RTEC share they own.  If you own RTEC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/rudolph-technologies-inc/

Caesars Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ: CZR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Caesars Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ: CZR) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (“ERI”).  Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, CZR shareholders will receive $8.40 in cash and 0.0899 shares of ERI stock (an equity value of $12.75) for each CZR share they own.  If you own CZR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/caesars-entertainment-corp/

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBNK)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBNK) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASADAQ: PBCT) (“PBCT”).  Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, UBNK shareholders will receive $19.85 in cash for each share they own.  If you own UBNK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/united-financial-bancorp-inc/

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLBK)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLBK) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by WesBanco, Inc. (“WesBanco”).  Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, OLBK shareholders will receive 0.7844 shares of WesBanco for each OLBK share they own.  If you own OLBK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/old-line-bancshares-inc/

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:21pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Greenlane Holdings, Inc. To Contact The Firm
PR
07:19pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In ProPetro Holding Corp. To Contact The Firm
PR
07:18pMYGN LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. – MYGN
BU
07:18pNostalgiaCon's ‘80's Pop Culture Convention Unveils Final Roster of Concerts, Celebrities and Sessions
GL
07:15pROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Files First Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Eldorado Resorts, Inc. – ERI
GL
07:01pCOPPER LAKE RESOURCES : Appoints CFO
AQ
07:00pTrump considers delisting Chinese firms from U.S. markets - sources
RE
07:00pVMware and Carbon Black Announce Extension of Tender Offer
GL
07:00pROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Nektar Therapeutics Investors of Important October 18th Deadline in Securities Class Action - NKTR
GL
06:56pTRUMP CONSIDERS DELISTING CHINESE FIRMS FROM U.S. MARKETS : sources
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump considers delisting Chinese firms from U.S. markets - sources
2TRUMP CONSIDERS DELISTING CHINESE FIRMS FROM U.S. MARKETS: sources
3COPPER LAKE RESOURCES LTD : COPPER LAKE RESOURCES : Appoints CFO
4NESTLÉ S.A. : Nestle, P&G say they will miss 2020 deforestation goals
5KINCORA COPPER LTD : KINCORA COPPER : Issues Shares for Services

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group