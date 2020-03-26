Log in
WeissLaw LLP Reminds SMRT, FHN, and SBBX Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

03/26/2020 | 03:02pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by an affiliate of Kingswood Capital Management, LP.  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, SMRT shareholders will receive $0.90 in cash for each share of SMRT that they own.  If you own SMRT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:  https://weisslawllp.com/stein-mart-inc/

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE: FHN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE: FHN) in connection with its proposed acquisition of IBERIABANK Corporation (“IBKC”).  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, FHN will pay IBKC shareholders 4.584 shares of FHN for each IBKC share that they hold.  If the deal is consummated, FHN shareholders will own 56% of the combined company and IBKC shareholders will own the remaining 44% of the combined company.  If you own FHN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/first-horizon-national-corp/

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ: SBBX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ: SBBX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Provident Financial Services, Inc. (“PFS”).  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, SBBX shareholders will receive a fixed ratio of 1.357 PFS shares for each SBBX share they own, representing per-share merger consideration of only $15.98 based upon PFS’ March 25, 2020 closing price of $11.78ssss.  If you own SBBX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/sb-one-bancorp/

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
