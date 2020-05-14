Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WeissLaw LLP Reminds STML, PTLA, QES, and TERP Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STML)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STML) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by A. Menarini-Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite - S.r.l., a privately-held pharmaceutical company based in Italy.  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, STML shareholders will receive $11.50 in cash and a contingent value right purportedly valued at $1.00 for each STML share that they own.  If you own STML shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/stemline-therapeutics-inc/  

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLA) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“ALXN”).  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, PTLA shareholders will receive $18.00 for each share of PTLA that they own.  If you own PTLA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/portola-pharmaceuticals-inc-ii/

Quintana Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: QES)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Quintana Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: QES) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (“KLXE”).  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, QES shareholders will receive 0.4844 shares of KLXE common stock for each QES share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $0.57 based upon KLXE’s May 13, 2020 closing price of $1.18.  If you own QES shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/quintana-energy-services-inc/  

TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: TERP)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: TERP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Brookfield Renewable Partners (“BEP”).  BEP and its affiliates already control 62% of TERP shares and are attempting to acquire the remaining 38% of TERP shares they do not currently control.  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, TERP shareholders will receive 0.36 BEP shares for each share of TERP they own, which represents implied per-share merger consideration of $17.24 based upon BEP’s May 13, 2020 closing price of $47.88.  If you own TERP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/terraform-power-inc-investigation/   

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:17pClairvest Acquires Solar O&M Business of SunPower, Rebrands it as NovaSource Power Services
AQ
06:15pVIVO CANNABIS : trade; Announces First Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
06:15pSolEs Badajoz GmbH v. Kingdom of Spain (ICSID Case No. ARB/15/38)
PU
06:15pPRESIDENT'S LETTER FOR ADR HOLDERS (POSTED : May 12, 2020)
PU
06:15pVILLAGE FARMS INTERNATIONAL : 1Q 2020 – Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statement
PU
06:15pTalon Metals Reports Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2020
NE
06:13pBOARDWALK REAL ESTATE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:11pAirBoss Announces Election of Directors
GL
06:05pFARFETCH : Q1 2020 Earnings Release
PU
06:04pNew Screening Tool Helps Californians Learn Quickly if They Might Qualify for Medi-Cal and Food Stamps
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FORMULA ONE GROUP : LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION : Announces Ex-Dividend Date, When-Issued Trading, Trading Symbo..
2MINERA IRL LIMITED : MINERA IRL : Announces Postponement of Certain Filings and Reliance on CSA Instruments Go..
3DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. : DELTA 9 CANNABIS : Reports Record First Quarter 2020 Results
4Swiss Medtech Neo Medical Raises CHF 13.2M for Its Disruptive Controlled-fixation Solutions for Spinal Fusi..
5CO-DIAGNOSTICS :, Inc. Releases Prepared Remarks for First Quarter 2020 Conference Call

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group