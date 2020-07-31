Log in
WeissLaw LLP Reminds TORC and VSLR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

07/31/2020 | 11:50pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

resTORbio, Inc.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of resTORbio, Inc. in connection with the proposed merger of the company with privately-held biopharmaceutical company Adicet Bio, Inc. ("Adicet").  Under the terms of the merger agreement, Adicet will merge with a wholly-owned subsidiary of TORC in an all-stock transaction, with the equityholders of Adicet becoming owners of 75% of the outstanding common stock of TORC upon the close of the merger.  The remaining 25% of the combined surviving company will be owned by former TORC shareholders.  If you own TORC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:  https://weisslawllp.com/restorbio-inc/   

Vivint Solar, Inc.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Vivint Solar, Inc. in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Sunrun, Inc. ("RUN").  Under the terms of the merger agreement, VSLR shareholders will be entitled to receive 0.55 shares of RUN common stock for each VSLR share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $20.17 based upon RUN's July 30, 2020 closing price of $36.67.  If you own VSLR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/vslr-inc/ 

 

 

 

© PRNewswire 2020
