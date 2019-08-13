Log in
WeissLaw LLP Reminds TRK, OLBK, and TYPE Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

08/13/2019 | 01:36pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: TRK)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: TRK) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by a subsidiary of Sonic Financial Corporation.  TRK shareholders will receive $19.75 in cash for each TRK share they own.  If you own TRK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/speedway-motorsports-inc/

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLBK)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLBK) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by WesBanco, Inc. (“WesBanco”).  OLBK shareholders will receive 0.7844 shares of WesBanco for each OLBK share they own.  If you own OLBK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/old-line-bancshares-inc/

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TYPE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TYPE) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by private equity firm HGGC, LLC.  TYPE shareholders will receive $19.85 in cash for each share they own.  If you own TYPE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/monotype-imaging-holdings-inc/

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
