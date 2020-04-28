WeissLaw LLP Reminds TTPH, TERP, LM, and ETFC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by AcelRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“ACRX”). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, shareholders will receive (i) 0.6303 shares of ACRX common stock for each share of TTPH they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $0.96 per share based on ACRX’s April 27, 2020 closing price of $1.42, and (ii) one contingent value right (“CVR”) entitling CVR holders to receive aggregate payments of up to $12.5 million for the achievement of future XERAVA net sales milestones starting in 2021. If you own TTPH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/tetraphase-pharmaceuticals-inc/

TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: TERP)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: TERP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Brookfield Renewable Partners (“BEP”). BEP and its affiliates already control 62% of TERP shares and are attempting to acquire the remaining 38% of TERP shares they do not currently control. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, TERP shareholders will receive 0.36 BEP shares for each share of TERP they own, which represents implied per-share merger consideration of $16.59 based on BEP’s April 27, 2020 closing price of $46.07. If you own TERP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/terraform-power-inc-investigation/

Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE: LM)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE: LM) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Franklin Resources, Inc. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, LM shareholders will receive $50.00 per share in cash for each LM share that they own. If you own LM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/legg-mason-inc/

