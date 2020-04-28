Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WeissLaw LLP Reminds TTPH, TERP, LM, and ETFC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 06:57pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by AcelRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“ACRX”).  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, shareholders will receive (i) 0.6303 shares of ACRX common stock for each share of TTPH they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $0.96 per share based on ACRX’s April 27, 2020 closing price of $1.42, and (ii) one contingent value right (“CVR”) entitling CVR holders to receive aggregate payments of up to $12.5 million for the achievement of future XERAVA net sales milestones starting in 2021.  If you own TTPH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/tetraphase-pharmaceuticals-inc/   

TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: TERP)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: TERP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Brookfield Renewable Partners (“BEP”).  BEP and its affiliates already control 62% of TERP shares and are attempting to acquire the remaining 38% of TERP shares they do not currently control.  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, TERP shareholders will receive 0.36 BEP shares for each share of TERP they own, which represents implied per-share merger consideration of $16.59 based on BEP’s April 27, 2020 closing price of $46.07.  If you own TERP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/terraform-power-inc-investigation/  

Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE: LM)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE: LM) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Franklin Resources, Inc.  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, LM shareholders will receive $50.00 per share in cash for each LM share that they own.  If you own LM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/legg-mason-inc/  

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Morgan Stanley (“MS”).  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, ETFC shareholders will receive 1.0432 shares of MS for each ETFC share that they own, representing implied per-share consideration of only $41.01 based on MS’s April 27, 2020 closing price of $39.31.  If you own ETFC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/e-trade-financial-corporation/ 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:01pHIGHWOOD OIL COMPANY LTD : . Announces 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial and Operating Results and 2019 Year-End Reserves Along With an Update on the Red Earth Divestiture
AQ
08:01pGlobal Bleeding Disorders Therapeutics Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Baxter International Inc. and Bayer AG | Technavio
BU
07:58pORION MINERALS : Directors and Executives Remuneration Reductions and Update
PU
07:54pLIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:51pOMA Announces First Quarter 2020 Operating and Financial Results
GL
07:49pJENNIE-O TURKEY STORE : Proactively Pauses Operations as it Partners with State and Local Health Experts to Implement Testing Program
PR
07:48pRPC, INC. : Announces Executive Management Salary Reduction
PR
07:46pGlobal Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with AB Electrolux and Dyson Ltd. | Technavio
BU
07:43pEMPIRE ENERGY GROUP LTD (ASX : EEG) Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
07:41pNORTH BUD FARMS : Provides Corporate Update
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ford expects $5 billion loss in current quarter as coronavirus hits demand
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : Oracle wins cloud computing deal with Zoom as video calls surge
3STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : expects China recovery by September as coronavirus seen easing
4APPLE INC. : Google ad sales steady after coronavirus drop; Alphabet leads tech share rally
5ERYTECH PHARMA : ERYTECH PHARMA :  Granted U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation for eryaspase in Second-Line Pancre..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group