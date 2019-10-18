WeissLaw LLP Reminds UCFC, HLND, and TNCB Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
0
10/18/2019 | 05:14pm EDT
NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq. WeissLaw LLP 1500 Broadway, 16th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com
United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: UCFC)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: UCFC) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by First Defiance Financial Corp. Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, UCFC shareholders will receive 0.3715 shares of First Defiance common stock for each share of UCFC that they own. If you own UCFC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/united-community-financial-corp/
Highlands Bankshares, Inc. (OTC: HLND)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Highlands Bankshares, Inc. (OTC: HLND) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCBC). Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, HLND shareholders will receive 0.273 shares of FCBC for each share of HLND that they own. If you own HLND shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/highlands-bankshares-inc/
Tennessee Community Bank Holdings, Inc. (OTC: TNCB)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Tennessee Community Bank Holdings, Inc. (OTC: TNCB) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (“RBNC”) (NASDAQ: RBNC). Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, TNCB shareholders will be entitled to receive $17.13 in cash and 0.769 shares of RBNC for each share of TNCB that they own. If you own TNCB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://weisslawllp.com/tennessee-community-bank-holdings-inc/