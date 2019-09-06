Log in
WeissLaw LLP Reminds WAIR, ABDC and VIA Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

09/06/2019 | 06:02pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: WAIR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: WAIR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by an affiliate of Platinum Equity.  Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, WAIR shareholders will receive $11.05 for each share they own.  If you own WAIR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/wesco-aircraft-holdings-inc/

Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ABDC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ABDC) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by Crescent Capital BDC (“Crescent BDC”).  Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, ABDC shareholders will be entitled to receive $3.1784 in cash and 0.4041 shares of Crescent BDC common stock for each ABDC share they own.  If you own ABDC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/alcentra-capital-corporation/

Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by CBS Corp. (“CBS”).  Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, VIA shareholders will be entitled to receive 0.59625 shares of CBS common stock for each VIA share they own.  If you own VIA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/viacom-inc/

