WeissLaw LLP Reminds WLTW, HXL, GCAP, and MINI Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

03/26/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WLTW)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WLTW) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Aon plc (“AON”).  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, WLTW shareholders will receive 1.08 shares of AON for each share of WLTW they own, representing per-share merger consideration of $176.20 based on AON’s March 25, 2020 closing price of $163.15.  If you own WLTW shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:  https://weisslawllp.com/willis-towers-watson-plc/     

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with Woodward, Inc. (“WWD”).  Under the terms of the merger agreement, HXL shareholders will receive 0.6250 WWD shares for each HXL share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $40.99 based upon WWD’s March 25, 2020 closing price of $65.59.  If you own HXL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:  https://weisslawllp.com/hexcel-corporation/     

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by INTL FCStone Inc. (“INTL”).  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, GCAP shareholders will receive a mere $6.00 per share in cash for each share of GCAP common stock that they own.  If you own GCAP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:  https://weisslawllp.com/gain-capital-holdings-inc/ 

Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by WillScot Corporation (“WSC”).  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, MINI shareholders will receive 2.4050 shares of WSC for each share of MINI they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $25.32 based on WSC’s March 25, 2020 closing price of $10.53.  If you own MINI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/mobile-mini-inc/

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
