Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WeissLaw LLP Reminds WMGI, POPE, and RESI Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 04:45pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ: WMGI)

URGENT: TENDER OFFER EXPIRES APRIL 30, 2020

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ: WMGI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Stryker Corporation (“SYK”).  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, SYK has commenced a tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to acquire all outstanding WMGI shares for $30.75 in cash.  The Tender Offer, which was originally set to expire on February 27, 2020, has been extended to April 30, 2020.  If you own WMGI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, or you have questions about tendering your shares, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/wright-medical-group-nv/   

Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership (NASDAQ: POPE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership (NASDAQ: POPE) in connection with the proposed acquisition of POPE by Rayonier Inc. (“RYN”).  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, POPE unitholders can elect to receive either: (i) $125 in cash, (ii) 3.29 shares of RYN common stock, or (iii) 3.929 units of Rayonier Operating Partnership LP for each unit of POPE they own, subject to a proration mechanism which will adjust and prorate the cash and equity option to ensure that each POPE unitholder will receive a portion of the merger consideration in cash and a portion in equity.  In accordance with the proration mechanism, the current value of the per-unit merger consideration for POPE unitholders is approximately $101.13 based upon RYN’s April 6, 2020 closing price of $23.13.  If you own POPE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/pope-resources/

Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE: RESI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE: RESI) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with Amherst Residential, LLC, a subsidiary of Amherst Holdings, LLC.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, RESI shareholders will receive $12.50 per share in cash for each share of RESI common stock that they own.  If you own RESI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/front-yard-residential-corp/

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:12pVTV THERAPEUTICS INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
05:11pT ROWE PRICE : To Hold 2020 Annual Meeting In Virtual Format Only
PR
05:10pROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES : Coast Guard orders cruise companies to form medical plans
AQ
05:10pHAYNES INTERNATIONAL INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05:10pTAL ALERT : Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into TAL Education Group; Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact Firm
PR
05:10pGEICO : Providing $2.5 Billion to Customers Through Policy Credits
BU
05:08pSLACK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05:08pSMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:07pKBL MERGER IV : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
05:07pINTRICON : Offers covid-19 related business update
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CARNIVAL PLC : Carnival's Shares Soar on Saudi Stake -- WSJ
2WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC : WIZZ AIR : As coronavirus hits tourism, Wizz Air finds new role
3LONDON BRENT OIL : BRENT : Oil storage uneconomical despite hefty supplies as Brent futures strengthen
4WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC : Britain's supermarkets wrestle with coronavirus demand conundrum
5PLUS500 LTD. : PLUS500 : Q1 2020 Trading Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group