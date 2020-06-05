Log in
WeissLaw LLP Reminds WMGI, QES, and TERP Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

06/05/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ: WMGI)

URGENT: TENDER OFFER EXPIRES June 30, 2020

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ: WMGI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Stryker Corporation (“SYK”).  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, SYK has commenced a tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to acquire all outstanding WMGI shares for $30.75 in cash.  The Tender Offer, which was originally set to expire on February 27, 2020, has been extended to June 30, 2020.  If you own WMGI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, or you have questions about tendering your shares, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/wright-medical-group-nv/ 

Quintana Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: QES)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Quintana Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: QES) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (“KLXE”).  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, QES shareholders will receive 0.4844 shares of KLXE common stock for each QES share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of only $1.03 based upon KLXE’s June 4, 2020 closing price of $2.13.  If you own QES shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/quintana-energy-services-inc/  

TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: TERP)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: TERP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Brookfield Renewable Partners (“BEP”).  BEP and its affiliates already control 62% of TERP shares and are attempting to acquire the remaining 38% of TERP shares they do not currently control.  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, TERP shareholders will receive 0.36 BEP shares for each share of TERP they own, which represents implied per-share merger consideration of $17.25 based upon BEP’s June 4, 2020 closing price of $47.91.  If you own TERP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/terraform-power-inc-investigation/

© GlobeNewswire 2020
