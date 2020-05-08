Log in
WeissLaw LLP Reminds WMGI, SBBX, QUMU, and MSBF Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

05/08/2020 | 12:45pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ: WMGI)

URGENT: TENDER OFFER EXPIRES June 30, 2020

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ: WMGI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Stryker Corporation (“SYK”).  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, SYK has commenced a tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to acquire all outstanding WMGI shares for $30.75 in cash.  The Tender Offer, which was originally set to expire on February 27, 2020, has been extended to June 30, 2020.  If you own WMGI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, or you have questions about tendering your shares, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/wright-medical-group-nv/   

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ: SBBX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ: SBBX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Provident Financial Services, Inc. (“PFS”).  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, SBBX shareholders will receive a fixed ratio of 1.357 PFS shares for each SBBX share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of only $17.45 based upon PFS’ May 7, 2020 closing price of $12.86.  If you own SBBX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/sb-one-bancorp/  

Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Synacor, Inc. (“SYNC”).  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, QUMU shareholders will receive 1.61 shares of SYNC common stock for each share of QUMU that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of a mere $1.85 per share based upon SYNC’s May 7, 2020 closing price of $1.15.  If you own QUMU shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:  https://weisslawllp.com/qumu-corporation/

MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MSBF)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MSBF) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Kearny Financial Corp. (“KRNY”).  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, MSBF shareholders can elect to receive either $18.00 in cash or 1.3 KRNY shares for each MSBF share that they own.  If you own MSBF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/msb-financial-corporation-investigation/ 

© GlobeNewswire 2020
