Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WeissLaw LLP Reminds WMGI Shareholder of Its Ongoing Investigation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/05/2020 | 02:01pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Wright Medical Group N.V. (“WMGI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WMGI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Stryker Corporation (“SYK”) (NYSE: SYK). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, SKY commenced a tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to acquire all outstanding WMGI shares for $30.75 in cash (the “Proposed Transaction”).  The Tender Offer is set to expire on February 27, 2020.

WeissLaw is investigating whether WMGI’s Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the Proposed Transaction.  Notably, prior to the acquisition announcement, WMGI shares traded for $32.83, or approximately $2.00 above the per-share offer price.  Furthermore, WMGI shares have performed strongly in the past year, up 13.61% in the last six months alone, with a 52-week high of $32.86. 

If you own WMGI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

http://www.weisslawllp.com/wright-medical-group-nv/

Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:43pCSP : CSPi to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Wednesday, February 12th
AQ
02:41pCOLUMBIA SELIGMAN PREMIUM TECHNOLOGY GROWTH FUND, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02:40pOil prices jump 2% after reports of coronavirus drug
RE
02:40pCOTY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:39pDIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES INC : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:38pTEXAS ROADHOUSE : Why hand-cut steaks are the best
AQ
02:38pADDVANTAGE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02:38pFORUM ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:38pMANILA WATER : 'Razon's stake in Manila Water won't change government stance'
AQ
02:38pSTRATEGY ANALYTICS : Apple Watch Outsells the Entire Swiss Watch Industry in 2019
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PANASONIC CORPORATION : 'Giga Texas?' Musk asks Twitter users to vote on new gigafactory
2Oil prices jump 4% after reports of coronavirus drug breakthrough
3INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : Shares Rise on 1Q Results
4ALPHABET : ALPHABET : YouTube, Buoyed by Brands Ads, Seeks Growth in Direct Response Ads
5With Tesla stock envy, GM hopes to sell investors on its EV, tech future

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group